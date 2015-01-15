Japan's national soccer team head coach Javier Aguirre of Mexico gestures as he speaks during a news conference at the Japan Football Association headquarters in Tokyo December 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan will take a call on the future of coach Javier Aguirre, currently embroiled in a match-fixing scandal, after the team's Asian Cup campaign, the country's football association said on Thursday.

Spain's anti-corruption prosecutor has named the Mexican in a probe into Real Zaragoza's 2-1 win at Levante on the final day of the 2010-11 La Liga campaign where Aguirre's Zaragoza side won to avoid relegation.

The prosecutor alleged the Levante players were paid a total of 965,000 euros to deliberately lose the game.

Former Mexico and Atletico Madrid manager Aguirre has long denied any involvement in match-fixing and has refused to elaborate on his role as the scandal overshadows Japan's title defence in Australia.

"We would like to prioritise the Japan national team during the Asian Cup, so while the Asian Cup goes on, we'd like to keep this issue under wraps and would like your cooperation on this," Japan Football Association (JFA) Chairman Kuniya Daini told a news conference.

"Once the Asian Cup is over, we will explain our thoughts and what measures we will be taking now that the court has accepted the claim."

JFA lawyer Yutaka Miyoshi was not sure how the Spanish match-fixing trial would pan out.

"This is Spain's first match-fixing case, so it is hard to tell at this point how likely they are to be found innocent or guilty, or what percentage they are likely to be found innocent or guilty once they are formally prosecuted," Miyoshi said.

Ahead of Japan's Group D match against Iraq on Friday, Aguirre was once again asked about the scandal and the 56-year-old refused to oblige again, saying: "I am only going to talk about soccer."

Japan beat Palestine 4-0 earlier this week.

(Writing by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)