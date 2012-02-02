French Open king Nadal hails Uncle Toni after 10th French Open title
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
TOKYO Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have decided not to make Japanese teenager Takashi Usami's loan deal a permanent one, J.League club Gamba Osaka said on Thursday.
The highly rated 19-year-old joined the German side last June following his first call-up to Japan's senior squad, vowing at the time to become the "new Arjen Robben", Bayern's mercurial Dutch winger.
Despite scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly rout of a local side in Qatar last month, Usami has failed to convince Bayern to sign him on a full transfer.
"It's a real pity for Usami but I hope he views it as a valuable experience," Gamba president Kikuo Kanamori told local media. "We would like him to come back (to Gamba)."
Usami, who made three substitute appearances for Bayern's first team, is expected to look for another European club.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien. To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS Rafa Nadal paid tribute to his uncle and coach Toni after winning a record-extending 10th French Open title on Sunday.
PARIS Rafa Nadal's 10th French Open triumph will send the Spaniard into Wimbledon next month as a favourite for the title alongside Roger Federer, Mats Wilander told Reuters on Sunday.