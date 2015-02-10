Queens Park Rangers' Jay Bothroyd celebrates his goal against West Bromwich Albion during their FA Cup third round replay soccer match at The Hawthorns in West Bromwich, central England, January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

TOKYO Former England international striker Jay Bothroyd has signed for Jubilo Iwata, the Japanese second tier club said on Tuesday.

The much-travelled forward had been without a team since leaving Thai side Muangthong United last year. No terms or contract length were revealed by the three-times Japanese champions.

Bothroyd won his only England cap in 2010 when Fabio Capello was in charge, coming on as a second half substitute in a 2-1 friendly loss to France.

The 32-year-old begun his career with Arsenal before joining Coventry City, then Perugia in Italy but returned to England and played for various sides including Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Bothroyd will join Uruguay international Diego Forlan in J2 for the upcoming season after the former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid striker agreed to stay on with relegated Cerezo Osaka for a second season.

