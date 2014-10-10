Wasteful Japan needed an own goal from Jamaica's Nyron Nosworthy to win their friendly 1-0 and give Javier Aguirre his first win as coach on Friday.

Aguirre replaced Alberto Zaccheroni in July but only took charge of the Asian champions for the first time last month in a disappointing 2-0 home loss to Uruguay, which was followed by a 2-2 draw with Venezuela.

Both Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa were guilty of wasting chances as Japan failed to add to Nosworthy's 16th minute own goal at Niigata.

Japan will travel to Singapore on Saturday where they play Brazil in a friendly at the city-state's $1 billion Sports Hub.

"I'm as relaxed as I always am," Aguirre was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency. "We had five or six more chances to score and that really pleases me.

"We are not going to have as many opportunities (against Brazil) as we did today and we will have to take the chances that come our way."

