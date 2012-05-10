TOKYO May 10 Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni
plans to call up 18 Europe-based players for this month's World
Cup qualifying warm-up at home to Azerbaijan in a bid to arrest
a recent slide in form.
The Italian wanted to include the likes of playmaker Shinji
Kagawa, fresh from helping Borussia Dortmund capture a second
straight Bundesliga title, for the May 23 friendly, local media
said on Thursday.
CSKA Moscow midfielder Keisuke Honda, Inter Milan's Yuto
Nagatomo and captain Makoto Hasebe are also among those whose
clubs have been asked to release them for the game in Shizuoka.
Japan face Oman on June 3 and Jordan on June 8 in Saitama
before tackling fierce rivals Australia away four days later in
the final round of 2014 World Cup qualifiers.
Their form has dipped with two defeats in their last three
games following an unbeaten run of 16 matches since Zaccheroni
took charge and a big win over Azerbaijan could provide a timely
confidence boost for the Asian champions.
Zaccheroni is taking no chances in his preparations for
three huge games in the space of 10 days next month, aware that
any slip-up could cost Japan a place at the finals in Brazil.
"I have spoken to Wolfsburg coach (Felix) Magath about
Hasebe," Japan Football Association (JFA) technical director
Hiromi Hara told the Nikkan Sports newspaper.
"He has told us he will release the player in the best
possible condition before the final round of World Cup
qualifiers."
Japan have played at every World Cup since their first
appearance at the 1998 tournament in France, reaching the last
16 as co-hosts in 2002 and at the 2010 finals in South Africa.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by John O'Brien)