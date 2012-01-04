TOKYO Japan striker Mike Havenaar has completed a medical and joined up with his new team mates at Dutch first division club Vitesse Arnhem, local media reported on Wednesday.

The beanpole 24-year-old, who left relegated J.League side Ventforet Kofu to join Vitesse, had also been linked with German club Wolfsburg before opting for the Netherlands.

Havenaar, whose Dutch father Dido is the goalkeeping coach for Japan's Shimizu S-Pulse, was born and raised in Japan.

He has signed a two-year-plus contract with Vitesse, who also have Japanese defender Michihiro Yasuda on their books, to run until the end of the 2014 season.

"Moving to the Netherlands is an opportunity for me to mature as a player," Havenaar told Vitesse's official website (www.vitesse.nl). "I hope I can meet the club's expectations."

Havenaar made his national team debut as a substitute on September 2, when Japan squeezed past North Korea in their opening 2014 World Cup qualifier.

He then scored twice in an 8-0 thrashing of Tajikistan in another home qualifier and netted 17 J.League goals in 2011 to finish second in the scoring charts, two behind Australia striker Josh Kennedy.

