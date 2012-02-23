TOKYO Feb 23 Japan coach Alberto
Zaccheroni has lifted his ban on key midfielder Yasuhito Endo
taking free kicks for Friday's home friendly with Iceland after
passing him fully fit.
Endo, dubbed "Japan's mole in the hole" by Gamba Osaka
manager Akira Nishino for the way he pops up in space, has been
kept away from free kicks since pulling a leg muscle last
August.
But Zaccheroni's 32-year-old midfield lynchpin will be
stepping up to take them against Iceland in Osaka in Japan's
first game of 2012.
"When I'm playing there's virtually no pain at all," Endo
told Japan's Nikkan Sports newspaper. "I'll be taking the free
kicks against Iceland.
"It feels normal again," added Endo, who scored with a
trademark curling free kick in Japan's 3-1 win over Denmark at
the 2010 World Cup, helping them into the last 16.
Endo will also be the main man from set-play situations
against Uzbekistan in Toyota on Wednesday in a dead rubber 2014
World Cup qualifier.
Zaccheroni, however, has given his new-look squad the green
light to express themselves against Iceland.
"There are a few new faces in the team with potential. I
wanted to tell the younger players to seize their chance," said
the Italian. "It's a real chance for them."
Zaccheroni's 16-match unbeaten run since taking the Japan
job after the 2010 World Cup came to a halt with a 1-0 defeat in
North Korea in a 2014 qualifier last November.
Injuries to key players prompted him to name a squad
exclusively made up of J-League players for Friday's game,
including five new call-ups.
Endo said Japan would not overlook Iceland before meeting
Uzbekistan with top spot in Group C the prize as both sides have
already reached the final round of qualifiers.
"I'm not thinking about Uzbekistan," said Endo, whose
calming presence should help settle the new players. "We need to
focus on putting in a good performance against Iceland.
"There are a few new faces in the squad who might be feeling
a bit nervous but we've trained well and they seem to understand
what the coach wants from them."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
