TOKYO Feb 28 Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni plans to throw everything at Uzbekistan in Wednesday's home World Cup qualifier in a bid to finish top of Group C.

The Blue Samurai trail the visitors by three points but boast a vastly superior goal difference with both sides already through to the final round of Asian 2014 qualifying.

Zaccheroni said on Tuesday that the game in Toyota, central Japan, was anything but a dead rubber with top spot and seeding for the final round of qualifying on the line.

"We want to finish with a win and go through as winners of Group C," the Italian told reporters. "We have chosen the right players for the job and they are all in great condition.

"We've got the best team available out there and now it's just a question of getting the best out of them."

Zaccheroni is set to give 19-year-old Bolton Wanderers winger Ryo Miyaichi his Japan debut.

Miyaichi, who hails from nearby Nagoya and is one of 12 European-based players in the squad, promised to repay Zaccheroni's faith in him.

"It's a long way to come for a short while but I want to make a impact," said Miyaichi, who joined Bolton on loan from English Premier League rivals Arsenal in January.

"I want to make the most of this chance and get my name on the scoresheet," added Miyaichi, following his first full game in the Premier League last weekend in a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.

"I feel fit and having played against a big club over the weekend has given me confidence.

"Chelsea were incredible. At times we couldn't touch the ball but I think I did alright. I'm tougher mentally than I was before."

Uzbekistan coach Vadim Abramov promised that his young side, weakened by suspensions, would hold their own against Japan.

Five of Abramov's regular players were found guilty of deliberate time-wasting in an earlier group match in order to serve their suspensions in the Japan game.

"Just because we are missing several key players doesn't mean we're going to lose," he said. "The players selected will be fine at this level."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark Meadows)