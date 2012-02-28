(Adds Zaccheroni quotes on Miyaichi)
Feb 28 Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni
plans to throw everything at Uzbekistan in Wednesday's home
World Cup qualifier in a bid to finish top of Group C.
The Blue Samurai trail the visitors by three points but
boast a vastly superior goal difference with both sides already
through to the final round of Asian 2014 qualifying.
Zaccheroni said on Tuesday that the game in Toyota, central
Japan, was anything but a dead rubber with top spot and seeding
for the final round of qualifying on the line.
"We want to finish with a win and go through as winners of
Group C," the Italian told reporters. "We have chosen the right
players for the job and they are all in great condition.
"We've got the best team available out there and now it's
just a question of getting the best out of them."
Zaccheroni is set to give 19-year-old Bolton Wanderers
winger Ryo Miyaichi his Japan debut.
"He has speed, power and can run all day," purred
Zaccheroni, likely to use Miyaichi off the bench. "He has pace
to burn when in space. When and how he plays will depend on how
the game unfolds."
Miyaichi, who hails from nearby Nagoya and is one of 12
European-based players in the squad, promised to repay
Zaccheroni's faith in him.
"It's a long way to come for a short while but I want to
make a impact," said Miyaichi, who joined Bolton on loan from
English Premier League rivals Arsenal in January.
"I want to make the most of this chance and get my name on
the scoresheet," added Miyaichi, following his first full game
in the Premier League last weekend in a 3-0 defeat at Chelsea.
"I feel fit and having played against a big club over the
weekend has given me confidence.
"Chelsea were incredible. At times we couldn't touch the
ball but I think I did alright. I'm tougher mentally than I was
before."
Uzbekistan coach Vadim Abramov promised that his young side,
weakened by suspensions, would hold their own against Japan.
Five of Abramov's regular players were found guilty of
deliberate time-wasting in an earlier group match in order to
serve their suspensions in the Japan game.
"Just because we are missing several key players doesn't
mean we're going to lose," he said. "The players selected will
be fine at this level."
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Mark
Meadows)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories