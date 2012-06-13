June 13 Manchester United-bound midfielder
Shinji Kagawa wants to be the creative spark the 19-times
English champions have been missing once he completes the
formalities of his transfer to Old Trafford.
Borussia Dortmund and Kagawa have agreed terms with United
and the player only needs to pass a medical and obtain a work
permit to become manager Alex Ferguson's first big signing of
the close season.
The Japanese midfield playmaker, playing in a more advanced
role, has been in superb form for his country in their three
recent World Cup qualifiers, scoring once and providing numerous
assists to leave Japan top of their pool.
He can also play down the left, but Kagawa is eyeing a more
central role at United, who narrowly lost out on the title to
Manchester City in May.
"I want to play (in the hole)," Kagawa told the Kyodo news
agency on Wednesday. "I feel like that's where I play my best
football. I plan on working hard so I can win my place at the
position.
"They're one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I was
given a chance to play for them. I took a lot of things into
consideration, like the fact that they've got a deep squad,
their style of football and it wasn't an easy decision.
"But I wanted the challenge."
PLACE FOR ME
United have been linked with numerous central midfielders in
recent seasons to help complement the attacking threat they pose
down the flanks with Nani, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia.
Despite being strongly linked with Inter Milan's Wesley
Sneijder and Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Modric, United failed to
sign anyone and tempted Paul Scholes out of retirement to fill
the role last season.
Kagawa said that once he had heard of United's interest, the
chance to join the English Premier League was too good to turn
down.
"When you look at the football scene, it's the best league
in the world. You've got the world's biggest clubs like
(Manchester) City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea all in the same
league which is fascinating.
"In the Bundesliga, the only games that compare are the ones
against Bayern (Munich). I feel like I'd be able to gain so much
by playing big games on a regular basis, including the Champions
League. I can't help but be excited."
Kagawa had been linked with other clubs but the chance to
work with Ferguson was appealing, the 23-year-old who scored 21
goals in 49 league games in Germany, explained.
"There was some talking going on with other clubs, but
Manchester were the first to make me a formal offer and the more
I talked to them, the more I felt Manchester was the place for
me to be.
"I met (Ferguson) and contacted him a few times afterwards.
I thought we hit it off, which meant a lot to me. He told me,
'Don't worry about a thing, trust me. I would love it if you
could take on this huge challenge'."
"And when a legendary man like him says that to you, it
carries a lot of weight."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Ossian
Shine)