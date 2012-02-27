TOKYO Feb 27 Japan playmaker Shinji
Kagawa has been added to the national squad for Wednesday's dead
rubber World Cup qualifier at home to Uzbekistan after
recovering from an ankle injury.
The 22-year-old would join up with the team after playing
almost the full 90 minutes for German league leaders Borussia
Dortmund at the weekend, the Japan Football Association said on
Monday.
"Playing a game the day after arriving in Japan is a bit
worrying," Kagawa told Japan's Nikkan Sports after Dortmund's
3-1 home win over Hanover. "But I will give everything I can."
With just this one match remaining, Japan (10 points) and
Uzbekistan (13) are certain to advance to the final round of
Asian qualifying for the 2014 World Cup and will be playing for
top spot in Group C.
Japan coach Alberto Zaccheroni has named a full-strength
side, including 12 players based in Europe, with 19-year-old
Bolton Wanderers winger Ryo Miyaichi set to make his
international debut in Toyota.
