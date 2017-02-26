Former Italy striker Roberto Baggio (R) who participated as coach of the Italian legends Glorie Azzurre team, talks with Kazuyoshi Miura, J-League soccer player who participated in both J-League Legend and played for the Italian team for this game, after their exhibition... REUTERS/Kyodo/File Photo

Japanese striker Kazuyoshi Miura extended his record as the oldest player to play in the J.League second division on Sunday when he celebrated his 50th birthday by starting in Yokohama FC's first game of the season against Matsumoto Yamaga.

Miura, who scored 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan prior to his international retirement in 2000, lasted 65 minutes at Yokohama's Mitsuzawa Stadium before being replaced by Tomohiro Tsuda, Kyodo news agency reported.

Yokohama won the match 1-0 via Naoki Nomura's 16th-minute goal.

Fondly dubbed 'King Kazu', Miura, who scored netted in 20 league appearance last year as he set a record for the league's oldest scorer, has played for several clubs in Japan and also enjoyed a spell with Brazil's Santos.

He agreed a new deal with Yokohama in January.

