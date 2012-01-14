TOKYO Jan 14 Japan's Nagoya Grampus could
soon have the switch pulled on their sponsorship tie-up with
Chubu Electric Power Co. due to cost-cutting measures, local
media reported on Saturday.
The Toyota-backed J-League club could lose a sizeable
portion of its income after the Japanese government requested
Chubu halt operations at its Hamaoka nuclear plant following
last March's deadly earthquake and tsunami.
Neither Nagoya nor Chubu, who are staring at a loss of 110
billion yen since the disaster, were available for comment when
contacted by Reuters.
However, Chubu's proposed pullout from their sponsorship
deal with Granmpus comes after the utility serving central
Japan, including Nagoya, devised a plan to reduce costs by 130
billion yen by March, following the plant's suspension.
Japan's third-biggest power firm shut its sole nuclear power
plant in Hamaoka, 120 miles southwest of Tokyo, last May.
Local media reported that the company, which has sponsored
Nagoya Grampus since 2008, has yet to formalise its pullout but
confirmed it as an option for cutting its business costs.
Last year's 9.0 magntitude earthquake in northeast Japan and
the giant tsunami which followed destroyed a power plant north
of Tokyo, triggering a nuclear meltdown.
The disaster left 16,000 confirmed dead with 4,000 still
missing while power blackout and fears over radiation wrought
havoc to Japanese business, including sport, with major events
cancelled and teams going bankrupt as a result.
