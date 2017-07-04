Moriyasu stands down from slumping Sanfrecce

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Three-time J.League-winning coach Hajime Moriyasu has resigned from his position at the helm of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the club announced on Tuesday.

Moriyasu steered Hiroshima to the Japanese league title in 2012, his first season in charge, before successfully defending it the following season and winning again in 2015.

The 48-year-old former Japan midfielder has overseen a disappointing campaign so far, with Sanfrecce slipping to 17th in the 18-team standings following a 4-3 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds at the weekend.

The defeat was the club's fourth in a row in the league.