FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Moriyasu stands down from slumping Sanfrecce
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 4:18 AM / in 2 days

Moriyasu stands down from slumping Sanfrecce

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Three-time J.League-winning coach Hajime Moriyasu has resigned from his position at the helm of Sanfrecce Hiroshima, the club announced on Tuesday.

Moriyasu steered Hiroshima to the Japanese league title in 2012, his first season in charge, before successfully defending it the following season and winning again in 2015.

The 48-year-old former Japan midfielder has overseen a disappointing campaign so far, with Sanfrecce slipping to 17th in the 18-team standings following a 4-3 loss to Urawa Red Diamonds at the weekend.

The defeat was the club's fourth in a row in the league.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.