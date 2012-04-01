SENDAI, Japan, April 1 World Cup holders Japan were held 1-1 by the United States in a women's soccer friendly on Sunday, failing in their bid to beat the Olympic champions for the third time running.

Named after a frilly pink flower, Japan's 'Nadeshiko' bullied their way in front in quake-ravaged Sendai with a superb move in the 32nd minute.

Nahomi Kawasumi's clever lobbed pass released right-back Yukari Kinga, who smashed home the loose ball from close range after her initial cross had been blocked.

Alex Morgan equalised for the world's top-ranked side with a clinical finish after 72 minutes, punishing the Japanese for missing several chances to add to their lead.

The Americans are taking part in the three team Kirin Challenge Cup in Japan along with Brazil.

Japan's women stunned everyone by beating the mighty Americans on penalties in the World Cup final in Frankfurt last July to become the first Asian side to win a world title.

Their astonishing World Cup victory gave a traumatised nation a psychological boost after last year's deadly tsunami, which triggered a nuclear crisis north of Tokyo.

Japan beat the U.S. 1-0 at the Algarve Cup last month, before losing to Germany in the final.

for more soccer stories