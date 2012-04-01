SENDAI, Japan, April 1 World Cup holders Japan
were held 1-1 by the United States in a women's soccer friendly
on Sunday, failing in their bid to beat the Olympic champions
for the third time running.
Named after a frilly pink flower, Japan's 'Nadeshiko'
bullied their way in front in quake-ravaged Sendai with a superb
move in the 32nd minute.
Nahomi Kawasumi's clever lobbed pass released right-back
Yukari Kinga, who smashed home the loose ball from close range
after her initial cross had been blocked.
Alex Morgan equalised for the world's top-ranked side with a
clinical finish after 72 minutes, punishing the Japanese for
missing several chances to add to their lead.
The Americans are taking part in the three team Kirin
Challenge Cup in Japan along with Brazil.
Japan's women stunned everyone by beating the mighty
Americans on penalties in the World Cup final in Frankfurt last
July to become the first Asian side to win a world title.
Their astonishing World Cup victory gave a traumatised
nation a psychological boost after last year's deadly tsunami,
which triggered a nuclear crisis north of Tokyo.
Japan beat the U.S. 1-0 at the Algarve Cup last month,
before losing to Germany in the final.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Alan
Baldwin)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories