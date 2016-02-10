Wenger's future at Arsenal will be decided after FA Cup final
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
LONDON England international Adam Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child, but denied two other charges, when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old Sunderland winger, who has played 12 times for England, also admitted one count of grooming a girl under the age of 16, a court official said.
Johnson, who began his career at Middlesbrough and also played for Manchester City, joined Sunderland for 10 million pounds in 2012 on a four-year contract.
He has been a regular for the Premier League side this season and scored in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool last week.
The case is expected to last for two weeks.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said a decision on his future at the club will be made at a board meeting following their FA Cup final clash against Chelsea later this month.
World number two Novak Djokovic expects Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray to lift their game at the French Open despite failing to make an impact so far in the clay court season.