Football Soccer - Liverpool v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 6/2/16Sunderland's Adam Johnson after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepic/Files

LONDON England international Adam Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with a child, but denied two other charges, when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Sunderland winger, who has played 12 times for England, also admitted one count of grooming a girl under the age of 16, a court official said.

Johnson, who began his career at Middlesbrough and also played for Manchester City, joined Sunderland for 10 million pounds in 2012 on a four-year contract.

He has been a regular for the Premier League side this season and scored in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool last week.

The case is expected to last for two weeks.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Chopra)