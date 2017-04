Sept 3 Former England international Ray Wilkins has been appointed as the new head coach of the Jordan national team.

The Jordan Football Association (JFA) announced on Wednesday that Wilkins was given the job on the recommendation of Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, who has been head of the Jordanian FA since he was 25.

Former Irish international Frank Stapleton was appointed as assistant to Wilkins. (Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)