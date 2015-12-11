Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has extended his contract with the Italian club until June 2020, ending speculation about him moving back to Real Madrid.
The 23-year old Spanish international's previous contract was set to expire in 2019, the club said. (www.juventus.com)
Madrid-born Morata moved to Juventus from Real in July 2014 for 20 million euros ($21.94 million).
Real president Florentino Perez hinted in September that the club might look into getting Morata back, Spanish media reported.
Morata has scored one goal in 13 appearances this season.
Fifth-placed Juventus play Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Marianna Ciabach-Malinowska in Gdynia, editing by Ed Osmond)