MOSCOW Nov 8 Astana won their second Kazakhstan Premier League title in a row on Sunday when they beat Aktobe 1-0 at home.

Junior Kabananga from the Democratic Republic of Congo got the only goal of the game in the 87th minute.

The club from the Kazakh capital finished a point ahead of Kairat Almaty, while Aktobe were third.

Astana, who were formed in 2009, are currently competing in the Champions League after becoming the first side from Kazakhstan to qualify for the group stages. They are bottom of Group C, behind Benfica, Atletico Madrid and Galatasaray, with two points from four matches. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Clare Fallon)