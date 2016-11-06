SEOUL FC Seoul stunned Jeonbuk Motors to claim the K League Classic title with a 1-0 victory in the South Korean championship decider at the Jeonju World Cup Stadium on Sunday.

Former Monaco and Arsenal striker Park Chu-young scored the goal that brought Seoul their sixth top flight championship and prevented Jeonbuk from claiming a hat-trick of successive titles.

Jeonbuk, who went 33 matches unbeaten until a loss to Jeju United last month, would have cantered to a fifth title had they not been docked nine points for payments a club scout made to referees in 2013.

The penalty left Jeonbuk and Seoul tied on 67 points going into the last day of the season but the home team's superior number of goals meant they only needed a draw in the final match.

South Korea international Park, however, came off the bench to latch onto a Yun Il-lok pass and drill the winner into the bottom right hand corner of the Jeonbuk net in the 59th minute.

Jeonbuk had won all three of their previous league meetings with FC Seoul this season and prevailed 5-3 on aggregate last month to reach the Asian Champions League final for the third time.

They meet Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates in the ACL final over two legs on Nov. 19 and 26.

Suwon FC finished bottom of the league after a 1-0 defeat to Incheon on Saturday and were relegated to the second tier. Seongnam FC will face Gangwon FC in the promotion-relegation playoffs.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by John O'Brien)