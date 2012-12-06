President of the International Olympic Committee Jacques Rogge holds the Olympic flag after receiving it from London Mayor Boris Johnson (L), before passing it to Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes (unseen) during the ceremonial handing over of the Olympic flag at the closing... REUTERS/Pascal Le Segretain/Pool (BRITAIN - Tags: POLITICS SPORT OLYMPICS)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will set up a disciplinary commission to look into the case of South Korean footballer Park Jong-woo, who flashed a political sign at the London Olympics to inflame a diplomatic row with Japan.

The 23-year-old midfielder displayed a sign referring to a territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan while celebrating a 2-0 win over their fierce rivals in the bronze medal match.

FIFA has slapped a two-match ban and a $3,800 fine on the player who was banned from the Olympic medal ceremony and had his medal withheld as well.

"The EB (executive board) decided to set up a Disciplinary Commission to look into the matter, based on the recent decision by FIFA to ban the player from international competition for two games," the IOC said in a statement after wrapping up the final meeting of its Executive Board in Lausanne on Wednesday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Patrick Johnston)