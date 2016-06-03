FRANKFURT, June 3 Kosovo, accepted as FIFA members only three weeks ago, won their first fully-recognised international when they beat Faroe Islands 2-0 on Friday despite playing for nearly one hour with 10 men.

Albert Bunjaku scored Kosovo's historic first international goal when he headed in from close range just before halftime at the Volksbank stadium, home to third tier German club FSV Frankfurt.

Elbasan Rashani finished off a counter-attack to score the second for Kosovo in stoppage time amid jubilant scenes.

Bursant Celina, who plays for English Premier League Manchester City, had the dubious honour of receiving Kosovo's first red card in the 35th minute for what appeared to be little more than a push on an opponent.

The Faroes had Bogi Petersen dismissed 10 minutes from time.

"I expected a difficult game and it was even more difficult with 10 players," said Kosovo coach Albert Bunjaki. "We have to work hard but I can say Kosovo has a good future in the football."

The match was broadcast live in Kosovo, where it was regarded as the biggest sporting event since the country declared independence from Serbia in 2008.

Kosovo has been permitted by global soccer body FIFA to play international matches against teams from FIFA member associations since 2014, although results were not officially recognised.

There were restrictions such as a ban on matches against clubs and teams from countries of the former Yugoslavia, and Kosovar teams were not allowed to display national symbols and flags or play the national anthem.

Despite fierce resistance from Serbia, Kosovo was accepted as a member of European soccer's governing body UEFA in May by a narrow margins of 28 votes for and 24 against. FIFA accepted Kosovo as a member the following week.

FIFA have not yet decided whether Kosovar players who have already played for another national team would be allowed to switch nationalities.

FIFA rules do not allow players to change allegiance but there has been speculation that it could allow a one-off for Kosovo, which could have a big impact on Switzerland and Albania which both have contingents of players with Kosovar roots.

UEFA, meanwhile, is discussing which teams Kosovo cannot be drawn against in competitions for security reasons.

UEFA has in the past made sure that certain teams such as Spain and Gibraltar, Russia and Georgia and Azerbaijan and Armenia were not drawn in the same group in tournament qualifying competitions.

Kosovo are due to make their international debut in September in the 2018 World Cup qualifying competition.

"We are becoming a great team, young boys and ready to give everything. If we continue like this we will achieve very good results," said goalkeeper Sami Ujkani. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci in Pristina and Brian Homewood in Bern; Editing by Tom Heneghan)