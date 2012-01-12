Brazil will play friendlies against Bosnia, Denmark, the United States, Mexico and Argentina in 2012 as they seek to land the only major trophy not in their cupboard, the Olympic title.

First up for the five-times world champions are Bosnia in Switzerland on February 28, then Denmark in Hamburg on May 26, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on their website (www.cbf.com.br) on Thursday.

Brazil will then head across the Atlantic Ocean for matches against the United States on May 30 or 31 in either Boston or Washington, Mexico in Dallas on June 3 and Argentina in New Jersey on June 9.

Under coach Mano Menezes, who took charge in 2010, Brazil suffered an embarrassing Copa America campaign as holders. They crashed out in the quarter-finals to Paraguay on penalties in July.

They then lost to Germany for the first time in 18 years in August. They were also beaten 1-0 by France last February.

The Olympic tournament takes place from July 25-August 11.

