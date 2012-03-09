* Medical leave of absence for undetermined period

* Departure comes in midst of Brazil-Fifa World Cup feud

By Andrew Downie

SAO PAULO, March 8 The beleaguered president of the Brazilian Football Confederation Ricardo Teixeira took a medical leave of absence on Thursday, the presidents of Brazilian state soccer federations said.

Teixeira has been head of the CBF for more than two decades but is the subject of repeated corruption allegations.

He is reported to be suffering from diverticulitis, a painful inflammation of the bowel lining.

"Ricardo sent a letter to the federation presidents informing them of his leave for medical reasons, but he did not say for how long," Delfim Peixoto, president of the football federation in Brazil's southern state of Santa Catarina, told Reuters.

Teixeira will be replaced by Jose Maria Marin, according to the confederation's statutes.

Officials at the Rio de Janeiro-based confederation, known as the CBF, would not confirm the news. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Jeb Blount/Peter Rutherford)