Striker Carlos Saucedo scored the goals that gave Bolivia a 2-2 draw away to Chile in a friendly international and celebrated by pretending to swim on the pitch in a political dig at the hosts.

Chile, who had beaten Peru 3-0 in a friendly on Friday, played poorly and only managed to save face with a last-gasp penalty converted by midfielder Arturo Vidal in Tuesday’s game in Coquimbo.

“Against Chile, there’s more than just the football (rivalry),” Saucedo, who plays for Saprissa in Costa Rica, told reporters.

Landlocked Bolivia has for more than a century been in dispute with Chile over a strip of coast in the Atacama desert which they lost to their neighbours after the 1879-83 War of the Pacific.

Saucedo opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour when he latched on to a poor back pass by Gary Medel, playing despite surgery for broken teeth on Friday night after being elbowed in the face by Peru’s Rinaldo Cruzado.

Midfielder Charles Aranguiz equalised before halftime but Saucedo restored the visitors’ lead in the 51st minute putting them within reach of their first win in 14 matches.

The harsh, last-minute penalty decision given against Bolivia was for a foul by Edward Zenteno, who was sent off, on Chile substitute Pedro Hernandez.

Vidal argued with Alexis Sanchez over the fact that the striker often dropped back looking for the ball and complicated his task as playmaker.

Sanchez later told reporters he would welcome the inclusion of an attacking midfielder like Jorge Valdivia or Matias Fernandez to combine with up front.

“I drop back because I get desperate when the ball doesn’t reach me. I withdrew and was far from goal,” Sanchez told El Mercurio (www.emol.com).

Chile are preparing to host the Copa America, South America’s top international competition, next year.

HURTADO FAREWELL

In other friendlies involving Latin American teams, Ecuador crushed El Salvador 5-1 in New York with two goals apiece from World Cup striker Enner Valencia and newcomer Joao Plata.

The match was organised as a farewell to former central defender and captain Ivan Hurtado, who took his South American caps record to 168 by playing the first 40 minutes, having retired in 2012.

Hurtado, who featured for Ecuador at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups and has gone into politics, also holds the world record for playing in the most qualifying matches with 68.

World Cup top scorer James Rodriguez gave Colombia a 1-0 win over Canada, also in New York, with a fine shot from outside the box 15 minutes from time.

The whole team ran to the bench to celebrate with coach Jose Pekerman, whose mother had died in Buenos Aires on Monday.

Peru recovered from their defeat in Chile with a 1-0 home win over Guatemala in Lima.

