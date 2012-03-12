BUENOS AIRES Nine people were stabbed and hundreds arrested during fighting between rival fans at the Medellin soccer derby in Colombia, media reported on Monday.

Police held more than 350 people and confiscated some 450 knives and a revolver as violence flared around the Atanasio Girardot stadium where Independiente Medellin beat Atletico Nacional 2-1 on Sunday, the local daily El Colombiano said.

They said a young man was shot dead in a separate incident not related to the match, according to police.

City police chief Yesid Vazquez said that, as from midnight, large numbers of the fans who had been arrested were being released.

Medellin notched up their first win of the Apertura championship under former Colombia coach Hernan Dario Gomez and climbed off the bottom of the standings with six points from seven matches. Nacional are seventh with nine points, seven off the pace.

PERU

The Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) could welcome back three-times champions San Martin into the league after they withdrew in protest at the sorry state of many indebted clubs and a strike by first division players.

"There is goodwill and the doors are open," FPF president Manuel Burga told Fox Sports at the weekend of San Martin's chances of being reinstated at a meeting with league body ADFP.

World body FIFA asked Burga to get Peru's house in order after the first division championship kicked off in chaos two weeks ago with clubs fielding junior teams while the senior players held a strike over unpaid salaries.

San Martin, whose books are in good order, said the problem with football in Peru was the large number of clubs, including big guns Universitario and Alianza Lima, who were behind in paying their players' 2011 wages.

They were unhappy with the fact that there appeared to be no solution forthcoming from ADFP beyond refinancing those debts over two years when its rules stated clubs must have a 12-month pay plan in place to qualify to play in the championship.

BRAZIL

Brazil coach Mano Menezes said in an interview he would like to see Santos's gifted striker Neymar gain European experience before the 2014 World Cup finals.

Santos have fought to keep Neymar from the clutches of big European clubs but the price, according to Menezes, was that the 20-year-old was too much in the public eye.

"Being there (in Europe), he wouldn't have the need to be so exposed. Staying in Brazil demanded contracts that take up quite a lot of his time. We see he is exposed," Menezes told O Globo.

Citing Argentina's Lionel Messi, who plays for Barcelona in Spain, as an example, he said: "You don't see Messi's need for as much exposure as Neymar. He scores five goals and the next day he trains quietly, the number of commitments doesn't increase."

