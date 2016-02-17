Paris St Germain's Ezequiel Lavezzi celebrates after scoring against Bayer Leverkusen during their Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

Paris St Germain forward Ezequiel Lavezzi has signed for Hebei China Fortune from the French champions, the Chinese Super League club said on Wednesday.

Lavezzi has scored 22 goals in 107 Ligue 1 games since joining PSG in 2012, but has mainly been used as a substitute this season, with three goals in 24 matches in all competitions.

The 30-year-old Argentina international, whose PSG contract ran to the end of the season, is the latest high-profile player to make the switch from Europe to China.

Lavezzi, who moved to PSG from Napoli for 30 million euros ($33.38 million), will join up with former AS Roma forward Gervinho, who signed for the Chinese team last month.

Chinese clubs have been on a spending spree in the transfer window, which runs until February 26, making a host of big-name signings including Brazilian midfielders Alex Teixeira and Ramires and Atletico Madrid's Colombia striker Jackson Martinez.

Hebei did not disclose any financial details of the Lavezzi deal which was announced on their Weibo account.

($1 = 0.8987 euros)

