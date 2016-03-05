CARDIFF, March 5 Soccer's law-makers gave the green light on Saturday to the use of video technology to aid referees in live matches starting no later than the 2017-18 season.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the games law-making body, approved a two-year trial period allowing technology to be used in four questionable cases: to determine if a goal has been scored, sendings off, penalties and mistaken identity.

"We have taken a really historic decision for football. IFAB and FIFA are now leading the debate and not stopping the debate," new FIFA president Gianni Infantino told reporters at a news conference.

"We have shown we are listening to football and applying common sense. We have to be cautious but are taking concrete steps forwards to show a new era has started in FIFA and IFAB."

IFAB comprises four FIFA members and one member from each of the four British associations.

The Board also agreed changes to the laws which will mean that referees can now send off players for pre-match fights; the ball can go in any direction at kickoff rather than only forwards and players can be treated on the field for injuries rather than having to leave it and wait for a signal to return. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)