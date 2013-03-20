LONDON, March 20 The Dubai-based owner of Leeds United said on Wednesday it was seeking new investment in the English soccer club it bought three months ago but denied that it planned to sell up completely.

"To clarify and as previously stated, GFH Capital is looking for investment in part of its share in the club, not its entirety," the owner said in a statement issued by the English championship (second division) club.

The statement contrasts with comments from Gulf Finance House, the parent company of GFH Capital, which said in its annual financial report that it was looking to sell its stake and that negotiations on a deal had begun.