Players of Argentina's Boca Juniors wave to fans at the end of their Copa Libertadores soccer match against Brazil's Corinthians in Sao Paulo May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

BUENOS AIRES Defending champions Corinthians crashed out of the Libertadores Cup on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at home in the second leg of their last 16 tie against Boca Juniors saw them lose 2-1 on aggregate.

Juan Roman Riquelme scored with a brilliant looping shot from near the right touchline to give Boca, 1-0 winners of the first leg in Buenos Aires, the lead in the 25th minute.

Corinthians equalised early in the second half with a header from midfielder Paulinho, but Boca's away goal meant the home side had to score two more to go through, a task that proved beyond them.

Six-times champions Boca, who had lost to Corinthians in last year's final at the same Pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo, will meet Newell's Old Boys in an all-Argentine quarter-final, with the first leg at La Bombonera next week.

Newell's scored an early goal on the way to a 2-1 victory over fellow Argentine side Velez Sarsfield to reach the last eight on the away goals rule.

Velez, champions in 1994, had won the first leg 1-0 in Rosario and while the aggregate score was 2-2 Newell's went through thanks to Wednesday's two away goals at El Fortin in Buenos Aires. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)