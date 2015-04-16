BUENOS AIRES River Plate salvaged their Libertadores Cup dream with a 3-0 home win over San Jose of Bolivia and thanks to a 5-4 defeat for Peru's Juan Aurich by Mexico's UANL Tigres on Wednesday.

The Argentine giants, who had struggled through their group with four draws and a defeat, needed to win at a packed El Monumental to have any chance of going through.

They also needed at least a draw in Chiclayo where Juan Aurich faced a reserve Tigres side who helped produce the most exciting match of the group.

"Now it's a different game in the last 16, do or die and we'll take whoever comes, even Boca (Juniors)," River coach Marcelo Gallardo told Fox Sports referring to his team's arch-rivals who are likely opponents as one of the best qualifiers.

Elimination for River, from a group considered one of the weakest, would have been hard for them to live down and would have meant a huge financial loss.

Rodrigo Mora broke the deadlock with a shot from the left corner of the box that took the packed Bolivian defence by surprise as it curled inside the far post.

Eight minutes into the second half, the Uruguayan scored again from the penalty spot after a hand ball by a defender and two minutes after that fellow striker Teofilo Gutierrez made it three from Gustavo Martinez's cross.

River had almost fallen behind when the score was still 0-0 four minutes before Mora's opening goal when goalkeeper Marcelo Barovero was forced to make a diving save from Arnaldo Vera's stinging shot.

The biggest cheers from the River fans came whenever unbeaten Tigres, who finished comfortably top of the group with 14 points, scored in Chiclayo.

River finished second with seven points, one more than Juan Aurich, who had been in second place before their loss.

