COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Liverpool defender Daniel Agger has returned to Danish side Brondby, the club where he started his career, for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who won the double in Denmark with Brondby in 2005, became the country's most expensive export when Liverpool paid a reported six million pounds for him in 2006.

The tough-tackling defender has been dogged by a series of persistent injuries over the last year and with the arrival of Dejan Lovren from Southampton during the close season, Agger has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield.

"The opportunity arose for me to return home to Brondby and at this stage of my career it felt like the right decision for me," Agger told www.liverpoolfc.com.

"I wouldn't leave here to go anywhere else and that has been proven by my actions in recent seasons - I have turned down many offers to move to other Premier League and European clubs.

"I have started to feel the effects of playing regularly in a league that is as physically demanding as the Premier League is, and I would not want to stay if I did not think that I was able to meet that challenge week in, week out."

