Aug 17 Liverpool have completed the signing of
Morocco winger Oussama Assaidi from Heerenveen, the English
Premier League club said on Friday.
Assaidi, 24, scored 20 goals in 68 appearances for the Dutch
first division side last season.
He is new Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' third signing
since he took charge at Anfield following Swansea City
midfielder Joe Allen and Italian striker Fabio Borini from AS
Roma.
"I'm very happy to play for this big club," Assaidi said in
a statement on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"I had offers from other big clubs but I've been waiting for
this moment."
Liverpool begin the new Premier League season at West
Bromich Albion on Saturday.
