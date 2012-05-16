LONDON May 15 Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish was sacked on Wednesday, the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and Liverpool Football Club announced that Kenny Dalglish is to leave his post today as manager after having his contract terminated," Liverpool said.

"After a careful and deliberative review of the season, the club came to the decision that a change was appropriate. It is not a decision that was reached lightly or hastily."

Liverpool ended the season finished eighth in the Premier League, their worst showing since they finished in the same position in the 1993-94 campaign. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)