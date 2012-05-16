LONDON May 15 Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish
was sacked on Wednesday, the Premier League club said in a
statement.
"Fenway Sports Group (FSG) and Liverpool Football Club
announced that Kenny Dalglish is to leave his post today as
manager after having his contract terminated," Liverpool said.
"After a careful and deliberative review of the season, the
club came to the decision that a change was appropriate. It is
not a decision that was reached lightly or hastily."
Liverpool ended the season finished eighth in the Premier
League, their worst showing since they finished in the same
position in the 1993-94 campaign.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)