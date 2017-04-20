MANCHESTER, England Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will feature in Juergen Klopp's team in an end-of-season friendly in Australia, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Liverpool will play A-League side Sydney FC at the ANZ Stadium on May 24 and Klopp has added a quartet of former players to his current squad for the game.

Gerrard became a youth academy coach at Liverpool in January, after ending his playing career with LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer.

"The best thing you could have seen was the eyes of Stevie when I told him – or asked him, actually, what he would think about it. 'You want me to play?!' I thought I would have to convince him...he said 'Yes, of course, when?'" Klopp told the club website.

The German manager has also 'called up' former defender Jamie Carragher and ex-Anfield winger Steve McManaman, both now television pundits, along with Danish former defender Daniel Agger.

"I thought we have to show the whole LFC package – that means the actual squad and a few of our legends," said Klopp.

"They are still young enough and look good enough in the kit that we can show them. So, use the opportunity that we still have. It’s good for the players and I think the supporters will enjoy it.

