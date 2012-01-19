LONDON Jan 19 Little known U.S. company Warrior Sports will replace global sportswear giant Adidas as the kit supplier for top English soccer club Liverpool from next season under a six-year agreement, the premier league team said on Thursday.

The deal is Warrior's first foray into soccer and strengthens Liverpool's transatlantic ties after John W. Henry's Fenway Sports Group bought the club in 2010.

"This is another landmark deal for Liverpool Football Club and once again shows the value of the club's brand globally," said Ian Ayre, the club's managing director.

Warrior will supply home, away and third kits as well as training wear. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Liverpool are famous for their red shirts.

Warrior were founded in 1992 by former champion lacrosse player David Morrow and have focused on supplying ice hockey and lacrosse footwear and kit. The company is owned by Boston-based New Balance, best known for its sports shoes.

"We are here to shake up the world of football and our partnership with one of the most successful club teams of all time is just the start," said Richard Wright, general manager for Warrior Sports.

Liverpool have won the English league title 18 times and the European Cup five times and have a large global fan base.

However, they have not won the English league for more than two decades and have recently been eclipsed by north-west rivals Manchester United, who also have American owners in the shape of the Glazer family.