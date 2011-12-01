LONDON Dec 1 Liverpool midfielder Lucas
Leiva will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee
in the League Cup win against Chelsea on Tuesday, the Premier
league club said.
The Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher in the second
half of the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge and subsequent scans
have revealed damage to his left anterior cruciate ligament.
"The Brazil international will undergo surgery and
unfortunately be ruled out for the remainder of the current
campaign," Liverpool said in a statement on Thursday.
The holding midfielder had started 12 of Liverpool's 13
Premier League matches this season.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)