LONDON Dec 1 Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva will miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in the League Cup win against Chelsea on Tuesday, the Premier league club said.

The Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher in the second half of the 2-0 victory at Stamford Bridge and subsequent scans have revealed damage to his left anterior cruciate ligament.

"The Brazil international will undergo surgery and unfortunately be ruled out for the remainder of the current campaign," Liverpool said in a statement on Thursday.

The holding midfielder had started 12 of Liverpool's 13 Premier League matches this season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)