LONDON Oct 4 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will feature in the club's next Premier League match against Queens Park Rangers after sitting out England's Euro 2016 qualifiers, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Saturday.

Sturridge sustained a thigh injury while on England duty last month and has not featured for his club since the 3-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur on Aug. 31.

"I was hoping he would be fit (to return against West Brom on Saturday) but he wasn't," said Rodgers, who was critical of the England set-up in the wake of Sturridge's injury.

"But certainly from now, he'll have the course of the international break to get ready, and he'll be fine for QPR."

Sturridge was left out of Roy Hodgson's squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against San Marino and Estonia after discussion between club and country.

"I've had good communication with Roy and we spoke at length on the situation," Rodgers said this week.

"It was amicable. There is no issue. We had agreed it was probably too soon for Daniel to meet up with England irrespective of whether he was involved this weekend or not."

Liverpool face QPR away on Oct. 19. (Reporting by Martyn Herman)