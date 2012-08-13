SKOPJE Aug 13 John Toshack is stepping down as coach of Macedonia after refusing to live in the Balkan country, the Macedonian football federation (FFM) said on Monday.

"Macedonia coach John Toshack is not ready to meet the requirements of FFM's chairman Ilco Gjorgjioski and agreed to terminate his contract," the FFM said in a statement.

Welshman Toshack had been in charge in eight games and his only win came in the Euro 2012 qualifier against Andorra in September.

Toshack, who took over last August, will now miss the chance to face his home country in the 2014 World Cup qualifiers. He coached Wales from 2004-10.

The FFM are to hold a news conference later on Monday to announce who will succeed Toshack before Macedonia face Lithuania in an international friendly on Wednesday. (Writing by Angel Krasimirov in Sofia; Editing by Alastair Himmer)