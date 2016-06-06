Egyptian becomes first amputee to swim across Red Sea Gulf
An Egyptian adventurer has become the first amputee to swim from Egypt to Jordan, crossing a 20-kilometre (12.4 miles) stretch of the Red Sea's Gulf of Aqaba last month in under nine hours.
June 6 Madagascar have sacked national team coach Franck Rajaonarisamba after a 6-1 home mauling by Democratic Republic of Congo in an African Nations Cup qualifier on Sunday.
The football association confirmed on Monday that Rajaonarisamba had been replaced by Frenchman Auguste Raux, who returns for a third spell in charge having previously led the side for two matches in 2003, and between 2012 and 2015.
Raux will take Madagascar to the regional Cosafa Cup competition that starts on Saturday where they face Zimbabwe, Swaziland and Seychelles in their opening round pool.
Madagascar are also out of the World Cup qualifiers, beaten 5-2 on aggregate by Senegal last November.
(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Novak Djokovic could be on the verge of "something special" after teaming up with Andre Agassi for the French Open, former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte said on Tuesday.