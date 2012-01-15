Soccer-Stones can handle England midfield role, says manager Southgate
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
TOKYO Jan 15 Japan striker Ryoichi Maeda's transfer to England's West Ham United has collapsed, his J-League club Jubilo Iwata said on Sunday.
The 30-year-old, who scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances last season, had been training with the English Championship (second division) side with a view to a move.
Iwata President Hiroyuki Yoshino told Japanese media: "We understand they were unable to agree terms."
While Maeda's chances of a European move faded, however, Jubilo and Japan team mate Yuichi Komano is set for a switch to Belgium's Sint-Truiden.
Versatile defender Komano helped Japan reach the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup but missed the penalty in a shootout against Paraguay which cost them a spot in the quarter-finals.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Peter Rutherford; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more soccer stories
June 13 England defender John Stones has the ability play as a holding midfielder, manager Gareth Southgate has said ahead of his team's friendly against France on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 12 The draw for the first round of next season's English League Cup, which has been re-branded the Carabao Cup, will take place in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, organisers said on Monday.