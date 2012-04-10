By Patrick Johnston
KUALA LUMPUR, April 10
KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 Manager Arsene Wenger is
supportive of Arsenal's change of policy to conduct lucrative
tours in Asia, the Premier League club told Reuters on Tuesday,
as they announced a fixture against a Malaysia XI in July.
Having previously favoured taking his squad to mainland
Europe for low-key pre-season tours, Wenger relaxed his stance
and the 13-times English champions played money-making fixtures
in Kuala Lumpur and Hangzhou, China last year.
They will return to the Malaysian capital on July 24 before
facing Premier League rivals Manchester City in Beijing three
days later and finishing on July 29 in Hong Kong against local
side Kitchee FC.
Arsenal's Communications Director Mark Gonnella said Wenger
and the players fully understood the need for such tours that
help the team engage with the supporters and showcase themselves
to potential sponsors as well.
"As we attempt to compete on the global stage, which becomes
increasing difficulty from a financial point of view, clearly we
need to be taking the great name of Arsenal around the world and
that's a big part of why we come," Gonnella told Reuters.
"Arsene also understood the changing environment and the
need for us to get out and tell our story and show people what
Arsenal is up front because it is great watching it on
television but it is even better seeing it live and that is
really what it is all about.
"It is a must in the modern day."
While Wenger has often been wary of his players' pre-season
travels and the resultant fatigue, Gonnella said the club's
reluctance had been down to their desire to focus on building
the Emirates Stadium in north London.
While Gonnella drove the message the tour was aimed at
pleasing fans he acknowledged its financial attractiveness to
the club, whose prudent transfer policy has attracted complaints
from their own supporters.
"As more and more money gets poured in at the very top of
the game the more difficult it is for everybody to compete so we
do have to move with the times," Gonnella said.
"Clearly there are match fees involved but actually it is
really about showing sponsors and partners and most importantly
fans that we are a global club and want to be an even bigger
global club."
ASIA ATTRACTION
Asia remains the focus for clubs like Arsenal trying to
boost their profile with the other favoured market of North
America boasting too much competition, with the likes of the
hugely popular National Football League.
"From a fan point of view, and also a sponsors point of
view, clearly the economic growth here in Asia is very
attractive to our potential partners but the fan piece is the
real critical bit for us.
"So clearly sponsors and potential partners are very
interested in us travelling around the world, they want to build
their own businesses and see the links they can make with great
football clubs like ours as vital to their success which then
becomes vital to our success."
The fixture in Malaysia, featuring the full Arsenal first
team squad including those competing in the European
Championships, will kick-off at 2145 local time as the match
falls during Ramadan, a month-long fasting period for Muslims
who are only allowed to eat after sunset.
Gonnella also said the anti-semitic abuse dished out to
Israeli midfielder Yossi Benayoun when he played for Chelsea in
Malaysia last year did not affect their decision.
The Malaysian Football Association apologised for the abuse
suffered by Benayoun, who is now on loan at Arsenal.
"Yossi is a consummate professional ... and he is used to
the environment and he has been dealing with it all his career,
and for us the prevailing reaction from all the supporters in
Malaysia was one of love and passion for Arsenal Football Club
and I have no doubt that will override."
