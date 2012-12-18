KUALA LUMPUR The lights have gone out on the hopes of nine Malaysian clubs hosting evening matches next season after they failed to meet the requirements of the country's football association to improve stadium lighting.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) asked all clubs to meet a minimum floodlight requirement to help improve standards but so far only three - Selangor, Pahang and the Singaporean team Lions XII - have been switched on to the move, local media reported on Tuesday.

That leaves nine Malaysian Super League clubs unable to host matches at 2045 local time which could lead to a drop in attendances with fans stuck at work or unwilling to brave the daytime heat in the Southeast Asian country.

"We have given them ample time and had sent them reminders but some teams just do not want to take the initiative," FAM local competitions committee chairman Hamidin Mohd Amin told the New Straits Times paper.

"We even made it clear at a recent M-League seminar."

Spending on stadium facilities appears to have remained firmly in the shadow of the clubs' main priority of investing in new recruits ahead of the January 8 start date. Former Spain striker Daniel Guiza and ex-Dutch international George Boateng are among those who have joined MSL clubs.

The paper said Negeri Sembilan and Perak were taking steps to upgrade their 800 lux floodlights to the FAM requirement of 1,000 lux brightness to host evening matches.

"My vision is to have our teams play in the AFC Champions League in two or three years' time, but this will not happen if the teams continue not to meet basic regulations," Hamidin said.

"We will keep it at 1,000 lux for two seasons before increasing the minimum requirement by 200 lux (to the 1200 minimum to host international matches) for the 2015 and 2016 seasons."

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)