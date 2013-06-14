Sick and tired of crowd violence marring matches, the Football Association of Malaysia will offer fans a financial reward if they catch hooligans causing trouble at the FA Cup final later this month.

The FAM said supporters would be given 1,000 Malaysian Ringgit for their 'policework' during the showpiece final between Kelantan and Johor Darul Takzim at the National Stadium on June 29.

"We have decided to take a different, and positive, approach to preventing crowd trouble during the Cup final," FAM competitions committee chairman Hamidin Mohd Amin was quoted as saying by Malaysian media on Friday.

Johor's semi-final second leg against Pahang was abandoned due to crowd trouble, while Kelantan were fined 40,000 Ringgit last year after their fans caused a long delay to a Cup match when they threw bottles on to the field.

Amin said each team would also appoint 100 marshals to help the police with crowd control at the match, which is expected to be an 87,000 sell out.

"I need to laud the proactive steps being taken by FAM to control the crowd and I believe these two measures will improve the safety of fans in the stadium," FAM security committee chairman Seri Wira Salleh Mat Rasid said. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)