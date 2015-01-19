STOCKHOLM Jan 19 Swedish champions Malmo FF have signed Norway international forward Jo Inge Berget, who was released from his contract by English Championship club Cardiff City last week.

Capped three times at senior level by Norway, the 24-year-old was signed for Cardiff by the club's Norwegian former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but he failed to impress, and his contract was cancelled by mutual consent on Friday.

"MFF is a team that plays and does not want to hit long balls, they want to get ahead by keeping the ball on the ground and play an entertaining football," said Berget said in a statement. "That's the kind of football that I advocate."

"Jo Inge Berget is an offensive player who can be used in several different positions. He's quick, skilful and contribute with both goals and assists," Malmo sporting director Daniel Andersson said in a press statement. (Reporting By Philip O'Connor; editing by Martyn Herman)