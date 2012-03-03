Manchester City's Gael Clichy celebrates scoring against Bolton Wanderers during their English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, northern England March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Manchester City's Mario Balotelli (R) shoots to score against Bolton Wanderers during their English Premier League soccer match in Manchester, northern England March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Premier league Leaders Manchester City piled the pressure on Manchester United with a 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday to move five points clear of their neighbours.

With United away to third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, City stretched their lead through a 2-0 home defeat of Bolton Wanderers. Gael Clichy and Mario Balotelli scored in each half.

Arsenal have never been in the title race all season but strengthened their claims of a top-four finish as Robin van Persie struck both goals in a 2-1 victory at Liverpool and Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion.

Van Persie's stoppage time winner, his 31st goal of the season, put Arsenal three points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea who were beaten at the Hawthorns by a late Gareth McAuley goal.

It was a poor day for the bottom three.

Wigan Athletic went down 2-0 at home to Swansea City, Bolton lost at City but Blackburn Rovers salvaged a point with a 1-1 home draw against Aston Villa.

Queen's Park Rangers moved up a place to 16th, level on points with Blackburn, after a 1-1 draw at home to Everton.

Stoke City swapped places with Norwich City in eighth place with a 1-0 home victory over The Canaries.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)