LONDON Manchester United will commemorate manager Alex Ferguson's 26th year in charge of the team by unveiling a statue of the Scot this month, the Premier League leaders said in a statement.

The statue will be uncovered at Old Trafford on November 23, the day before United play Queens Park Rangers, the same opponents as in the 70-year-old's first home match in charge on November 22, 1986.

Ferguson is Britain's most successful club manager having led United to 12 Premier League titles, two European Cups, five FA Cups and four League Cups.

He was previously in charge of Scotland's Aberdeen, taking them to the European Cup Winners Cup title in 1983 by beating Real Madrid in the final.

The statue will be positioned near the entrance to the stand named in Ferguson's honour last year.

