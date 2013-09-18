Malaysia confirms F1 race to be halted from 2018 due to low returns
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia confirmed on Friday that it will end its contract to host the Formula One Grand Prix race from 2018 due to declining sales.
LONDON English soccer champions Manchester United have forecast record revenues of between 420 and 430 million pounds in 2013-14 helped by new television and sponsorship deals.
United, controlled by the American Glazer family, forecast underlying profit of 128-133 million pounds in the period to June 2014. The targets were based on the team finishing third in the English Premier League and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and domestic cups.
Revenues in the year to June 2013 came in at 363.2 million pounds, just ahead of the club's forecast. Profit was 108.6 million pounds, excluding items such as interest and tax payments. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Kate Holton)
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Rory McIlroy rode a late fightback to card an even-par 72 at the Augusta National on Thursday, keeping alive the world number two's hopes of a maiden U.S. Masters title to complete his collection of golf's four majors.