LONDON English soccer champions Manchester United have forecast record revenues of between 420 and 430 million pounds in 2013-14 helped by new television and sponsorship deals.

United, controlled by the American Glazer family, forecast underlying profit of 128-133 million pounds in the period to June 2014. The targets were based on the team finishing third in the English Premier League and reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League and domestic cups.

Revenues in the year to June 2013 came in at 363.2 million pounds, just ahead of the club's forecast. Profit was 108.6 million pounds, excluding items such as interest and tax payments. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Kate Holton)