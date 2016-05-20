Manchester United will soon be "winning in style" again courtesy of their never-say-die attitude on the pitch, midfielder Juan Mata has said ahead of Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Louis van Gaal's men, who finished fifth in the Premier League this campaign, failed to qualify for the Champions League for a second time in three seasons and hope to win their first trophy since taking home the Community Shield in 2013.

The club's three-year barren run has coincided with the retirement of manager Alex Ferguson, who led the club to 13 Premier League title, five FA Cup and two Champions Leagues during his 26 years at the helm.

"This club is going to be fighting for titles," Mata told the BBC.

"Manchester United is all about winning and having that mentality and winning in style. I am sure this club is going to be fighting for trophies again."

Mata, however, said the emergence of youngsters such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who was a surprise pick in England's provisional European Championship squad, will see a revival in the club's fortunes.

"They are both exciting players. Anthony has done great since the first day he arrived at the club. He has been very important for us. He is showing his talent to everyone in the world," the 28-year-old said.

"Marcus is very good news for the club. We had some injuries and then the manager believed in someone who had come through from the academy."

United last won the FA Cup in 2004, beating Millwall 3-0.

