VIENNA, July 10 English Premier League champions
Manchester City tried to silence the bells of a 13th century
church so they could sleep longer at their Tyrolean mountain
training camp but failed to persuade the authorities to agree to
the request.
"They tried to have it put back from 8 until 10 in the
morning but they didn't succeed," said a local official in the
Austrian village of Seefeld, near Innsbruck.
The official said the 12-day training camp had been three
months in the planning as a delegation of 10 from the team's
staff organised every detail from security to diet and sleeping
arrangements.
Rooms at the Klosterbraeu hotel were kitted out with special
mattresses flown in from Rome at a cost of 1,000 euros ($1,200)
each. The 1.91 metre-tall (6'3") Yaya Toure had to have an
extra-long mattress specially made.
The team, managed by Italian Roberto Mancini, flew in their
own Italian chef to supervise kitchen staff in the preparation
of pasta-heavy, low-fat meals.
The players are allowed no butter, ketchup or sauces, and
items on the dining tables must be arranged in a particular way.
The region is popular with sports teams as its 1,200 metres
altitude makes training more effective and the journey to
Innsbruck airport is short, with all local amenities reachable
on foot.
After three training sessions and two meals per day,
punctuated by massages, the players have free time after 2100
and are popular with locals and tourists who crowd around the
hotel entrance, the official said.
($1 = 0.8160 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan, editing by Ed Osmond)